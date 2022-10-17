Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Jarrell

Tour the elegant Sunstone and Tourmaline models at Seasons at Calumet



JARRELL, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of two new model homes at Seasons at Calumet in Jarrell. The single-story Sunstone and two-story Tourmaline models boast open layouts, exciting structural features and the designer details homebuyers are seeking.

Model Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/CalumetGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the grand opening from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. In addition to complimentary lunch and model home tours, attendees can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about Seasons at Calumet (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatCalumet):

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the mid $300s

Seven versatile single and two-story floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,560 to 2,950 sq. ft.

Close proximity to notable schools and outdoor recreation

Easy access to I-35

Move-in ready homes available!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Calumet is located at 609 Seabiscuit Drive in Jarrell. For more information or to RSVP, call 512.515.8103 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

