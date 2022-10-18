EngagedMD Raises $11MM in Funding Round Led by MonCap for Growth in the Fertility Space and Beyond

Investment will strengthen Company's global presence and fuel expansion into other healthcare verticals

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaged MD, Inc. ("EngagedMD" or the "Company"), a global technology company serving both clinics and patients in the fertility space, today announced that it has raised $11 million in funding. MonCap led the round and provided a significant additional commitment to fund future growth. As part of the investment, EngagedMD welcomes Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner of MonCap, to the Company's Board.

Founded by Jeff Issner and Taylor Stein, EngagedMD is a market leader in the fertility space. The Company currently supports more than half of all patients in the U.S., U.K., and Canada through its cloud-based SaaS platform that empowers patients and providers to easily collaborate and make informed decisions. EngagedMD's software integrates premium patient education and engagement into existing clinical workflows, which reduces clinical burden while improving patient experiences and outcomes. Clinics using EngagedMD save up to two hours of manual time per patient, allowing them to provide better care to more patients. Further, a number of leading medical journals have clinically validated the Company's positive impact on patient experience, noting benefits such as enhanced knowledge, control over decision making, and overall satisfaction scores.

"We are excited to partner with MonCap on EngagedMD's next chapter of growth," said Stein. "MonCap has a proven track record of adding value and their expertise will help us further our mission of making patients' and providers' lives easier."

Sockol commented "EngagedMD has already positively impacted the lives of over 1.5 million patients. We are proud to back this team in making better care more accessible to even more patients across healthcare."

Issner noted "We will use these funds to continue developing products that support providers and patients navigating a complex care journey. We also look forward to expanding our platform into other specialties in our relentless journey to make healthcare more efficient and effective."

About EngagedMD – EngagedMD offers the leading eLearn and eSign solutions for the fast-growing fertility sector, supporting the journeys of more than half of all fertility patients in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Fertility practices around the world use our platform to reduce repetitive, manual tasks and streamline the patient journey. This enables practices to achieve sustainable growth, making better care more accessible to more patients. For more information, visit https://engaged-md.com/.

About MonCap – MonCap is a growth-based investment firm backed by some of the world's largest family offices and institutions. We seek to invest $10-$100mm into companies and managers who share our ambitious goals of changing the world. Our strategy revolves around being great partners and providing resources to foster transformational growth. Our flexible mandate allows us to create bespoke solutions for sellers, management teams, and strategic partners. The collective experience of our partnership spans a broad array of industries and geographies. Visit www.moncap.vc for more information.

