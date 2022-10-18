Experis and Cisco Collaborate to Train and Employ a Skilled IT Workforce

The partnership will extend IT training to a broad range of learners, from high schoolers to workers who want to move into IT roles, across the world while helping them secure employment

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when more than 75% of IT/Tech employers report being unable to hire the people they need1, Experis, a global leader in IT professional resourcing and project services and part of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will work together to train, re-, and upskill people around the world with in-demand IT skills and help them use those new skills to secure employment.

The collaboration between Experis and the Cisco Networking Academy, which is currently live in the United States and Mexico with plans to expand to additional markets in future phases, will focus on learning paths where the demand for skilled workers is far outpacing supply including: IT Pathways, Cybersecurity, Networking, Programming and Data, and aims to place more than 1,000 people in new IT roles in the first year. Once learners complete one or more courses, they log in to the Experis MITEY (ManpowerGroup Integrated Talent Engine) Matcher, a powerful AI job platform that enables them to create a profile and explore and apply for open IT jobs. By sharing their skills, they create a "skills fingerprint" that can be used to visualize fit for open roles while enabling Talent Agents with robust learner insights.

"The pandemic forced every company to become a digital company, and there are simply not enough people with the right skill set to go around," says ManpowerGroup Latin America President Mónica Flores Barragán. "Together, with Cisco's best-in-class Networking Academy, Experis will be able to expand on our mission to connect talent with re- and upskilling, jobs, and career pathways to support technology transformation and unleash their potential. We're excited to give more people the opportunity to find meaningful, sustainable employment while equipping them with highly sought-after tech skills."

With growing talent shortages, organizations need to look for talent in non-traditional places. Together, Experis and the Networking Academy are creating a sustainable talent ecosystem by welcoming a diverse population of individuals and providing them with opportunities for perpetual learning, nurturing, and growth.

"Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. At Cisco Networking Academy, we provide a pathway to support underserved and underrepresented people so they can gain technical skills to earn meaningful work opportunities," says Laura Quintana, Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking Academy says. "We know education and technology provides opportunities and transforms lives. Equally important, we believe a diverse workforce is vital to power an inclusive digital economy. Our partnership with Experis amplifies our efforts and connects newly skilled learners to in-demand and well-paying jobs."

Every year, the Cisco Networking Academy program teaches millions of students worldwide the skills they need to build, design, secure, and maintain networks—improving their career prospects while filling the global demand for technology and cybersecurity professionals. More than 17.5 million learners have participated in Cisco Networking Academy over the past 25 years.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the thirteenth year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About Experis

Experis is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

1 2022 ManpowerGroup Talent Shortage Survey

