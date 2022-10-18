Governor Andrew Cuomo Launches Weekly Podcast "As a Matter of Fact... with Andrew Cuomo" Exclusively on Quake Media

Watch the promo for the new series here

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quake Media today announced that Governor Andrew Cuomo is launching a weekly podcast exclusively on the Quake Media network.

"People need to separate fact from opinion. You can have your own opinion but you can't have your own facts. Facts matter most", said Governor Cuomo. "In "As a Matter of Fact… with Andrew Cuomo" you will get no happy talk from me. I'm going to give it to you straight. I have worked cooperatively and successfully in New York, Washington, and across the country. My intention is to tell you the unvarnished truth – frank and candid – from a person who's been in the room many times for many years."

The first episode of "As a Matter of Fact... with Andrew Cuomo", with guest Anthony Scaramucci, will air Thursday, October 20.

With the goal of presenting listeners with frank, fact-driven analysis on the day's most pressing issues, Governor Cuomo will take a unique approach, using the platform to host informed, solution-oriented discussions with current and former elected officials across the ideological spectrum, policy experts, political strategists, journalists, thought leaders, and celebrities who will speak from firsthand experience. The Governor will also address listener questions each week on topics that matter to them.

Launched less than two years ago with six exclusive shows from all-stars in politics and media, Quake is a subscription-based podcast network that brings news-of-the-day political stories and commentary. It will soon be expanding its roster with new podcasts focused on sports, religion, and business. Quake's hosts bring unique perspectives to the most important issues of the day while meeting the growing demand from its subscribers for fresh, in-depth, and exclusive content.

"As a Matter of Fact… with Andrew Cuomo" can be accessed exclusively through the Quake Media app (available for download on Apple and Android), at QuakeMedia.com, and on Apple Podcasts. The first two episodes of "As a Matter of Fact ...with Andrew Cuomo" will be free on Apple Podcasts and the Quake Media YouTube channel.

About Quake

Quake is a leading source for exclusive, premium podcast content from America's most prolific commentators, all of whom will provide passionate commentary on a regular basis. Quake can be accessed through the QuakeMedia app (available for download on Apple and Android) and at QuakeMedia.com.

About Governor Cuomo

Born into an Italian-American family and raised in Queens, Governor Cuomo spent a lifetime dedicated to public service. The son of Matilda and the late Governor Mario Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo learned from a young age the importance of fighting for equality and opportunity. His father's legacy of public service remains an inspiration in Andrew's life.

After graduating from Fordham University and Albany Law School, Governor Cuomo led his father's campaign for governor, and later served as an assistant district attorney in New York. Andrew became committed to fighting homelessness, an issue that led him to serve in President Clinton's Cabinet as HUD (Housing and Urban Development) Secretary, and continues to be a driving force to this day.

As Attorney General of New York and then Governor for more than 10 years, Andrew Cuomo has vindicated the promise of progressive government by heeding a simple philosophy: deliver real change in real time for real people. Time and again, Governor Cuomo fought for and successfully delivered progressive accomplishments including marriage equality, the most comprehensive paid family leave policy in the nation, a $15 minimum wage, free college tuition for New York's middle class, a ban on fracking and the nation's smartest gun safety laws.

Under Andrew Cuomo's leadership New York once again became the nation's beacon for social progress with a stronger economy, a cleaner environment, a fairer criminal justice system, and more high school graduates attending college than ever before. During his tenure, New York conserved more land, enacted a more progressive tax code, and launched the most ambitious infrastructure program in the country rebuilding LaGuardia and JFK airports, Penn Station, building the Second Avenue Subway extension, and the new Mario Cuomo bridge, while making historic investments in education, healthcare, and economic development.

Andrew Cuomo is the father to three daughters: Cara, Mariah, and Michaela.

