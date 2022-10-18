"Survive" for an Opportunity to Win Exclusive Experiential and NFT Prizes

SAW Games Passes provide access to games and the opportunity to win prizes tied to the iconic horror movie franchise

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, today announced a new collaboration with Internet Game to launch the next phase of its partnership with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B). Just in time for Halloween, the companies will release a new web3 experience tied to Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures' iconic horror film franchise SAW. In the new experience, a special third season of Internet Game, players will have the opportunity to participate in three SAW-themed games across three days to win top prizes.

Lionsgate, Autograph, and Twisted Pictures Partner with Internet Game to Launch SAW-themed Immersive Games Starting on Halloween (PRNewswire)

To play, gamers and fans must purchase a SAW Games Pass on any of the following three marketplaces: GameStop NFT, Magic Eden, and Internet Game. Passes can be purchased during the public sale on October 24 at 12 PM ET. An early window sale will begin on October 21 on GameStop NFT, where SAW Games Passes will be available for purchase. The SAW Games Pass will grant users access to the first of three SAW-themed mini-games – Acid Bath, Blood Bucket, and Incinerator – on the Internet Game platform. The games will take place over three separate days: Monday, 10/31; Wednesday, 11/2; and Friday, 11/4. The metadata of the Games Passes will dynamically update to reflect each player's performance for each mini-game.

In the spirit of SAW, players who "survive" all three mini-games with the most amount of in-game health have the opportunity to win top prizes, including a combination of bespoke SAW NFTs with exciting experiences and blue chip NFTs. Top prizes include an on-set tour of the next SAW film, a Mutant Ape NFT, a winner having their name appear in the next SAW film, a trip to the new SAW: The Experience in London, a Doodles NFT, and more.

Produced and shepherded from its inception by Mark Burg and Oren Koules, the SAW franchise has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office and is one of the longest-running horror franchises in history. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures will release the next SAW installment theatrically on October 27, 2023.

"We've been growing the world of SAW for 18 years and are very excited about this opportunity to continue expanding to new platforms like immersive interactive gaming experiences," said Mark Burg and Oren Koules. "With the latest installment of SAW coming next October, our partnership with Lionsgate and Autograph is perfectly timed to engage SAW's global fan base in exciting new ways while introducing the franchise to a whole new audience."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Lionsgate and work alongside Internet Game, GameStop, and Magic Eden to give SAW fans unique, gamified digital collectibles and once-in-a-lifetime in-person experiences," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO, and co-founder of Autograph. "This collaboration, its mini-games, and the unique prizes will enrich horror fans' experiences and bring multiple communities closer to their favorite film franchise in a new and exciting way."

This collection is part of a broader partnership between Lionsgate and Autograph, bringing fans closer to the world's most legendary blockbusters and television franchises.

"Working with Autograph over the last year has allowed us to give fans the chance to interact with the SAW franchise like never before," said Lionsgate EVP & Head of Global Products & Experiences Jenefer Brown. "In bringing Internet Game on board as a partner for this next phase, we're able to deepen engagement through gamified NFTs that allow fans to become a part of the SAW franchise in a new experience-driven way, and we're looking forward to providing SAW enthusiasts with new touchpoints to the films."

For more information on Autograph, please visit: autograph.io/saw

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye, Peter Mattoon, and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collection that all sold out in record time with drops from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods, and more.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Twisted Pictures

Twisted Pictures, a division of Evolution Entertainment, formed by Mark Burg and Oren Koules is a leading horror and thriller film entertainment studio founded in 2004. Twisted Pictures has produced beloved brands that have garnered over $1 billion in global box office and $2 billion in ancillary market revenues, such as the SAW franchise, for audiences worldwide.

About Internet Game

Internet Game partners with high-powered brands and personalities to create custom-tailored interactive brand activations for their audiences through elimination-style mini-game tournaments (that anyone can play) with life-changing prizes on the line. Known as the "Squid-Game of web3", Internet Game has raised 7M in venture funding from the top investors in the space including; Parafi, Dragonfly, Delphi Digital, Winklevoss Capital, and Collab + Currency.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

