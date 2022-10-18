Pizza Hut Launches New Category and Product, MELTS, and They're Not for Sharing!

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is entering the handheld category with its latest craveable, innovative offering, Pizza Hut Melts™. Cheesy, crispy, loaded with toppings, and served with a perfectly paired dip, Pizza Hut Melts™ are great for a quick savory snack, lunch, or on-the-go dinner for just $6.99 at participating restaurants. Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of ONE, giving guests the option to enjoy the delicious taste of pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want.

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social media (PRNewswire)

One order of Melts features two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy® crust loaded with an abundance of toppings and cheese, folded over, baked to melty perfection and complemented with a dipping sauce that pairs perfectly with the individual-sized meal. Perfect for any lunch or dinner meal occasion, Pizza Hut Melts are available in four different recipes:

Pepperoni Lover's ® served with marinara dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce

Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce

Meat Lover's® served with marinara dipping sauce

In a world that promotes the oversharing of information, photos, personal stories and journeys, Pizza Hut decided to go the opposite direction to empower people's desire to "go solo" and indulge in their own craving with this new individual-focused menu item. Dedicated to creating a pizza dish crafted specifically for an individual to enjoy, Pizza Hut is awarding select lucky guests online with $100* if they sign an "MDA" (Melts Disclosure Agreement**) agreeing that they will NOT share images of the new Pizza Hut Melts on their social media channels. That's right, Pizza Hut is PAYING guests NOT to post photos of its NEW products on social media because, hey, Melts aren't for sharing. Head to meltsarenotforsharing.com to sign the MDA for a chance to receive $100 (offer is not available in any restaurant).

"We like to say – pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza – or what you might get on your favorite sandwich – just for you, whenever and wherever you want."

Order Pizza Hut Melts available now for $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

*$100 will be awarded in the form of a general use e-gift card to 250 individuals only. Individuals will be selected at random through a sweepstakes. See Official Rules here.

**The Melts Disclosure Agreement is not a legally binding document. This incentive is designed to be a sweepstakes. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 10/18/22 & ends 10/30/22 at 11:59:59pm CT. Open to legal U.S. residents of 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+ or at least age of majority. Limit 1 Entry per person. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules here for full details.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

pizza@abmc-us.com

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social media (PRNewswire)

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social media (PRNewswire)

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social media (PRNewswire)

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social media (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pizza Hut