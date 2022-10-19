CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ACCESS TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS INFORMATION

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) is scheduled to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 results and supplementary financial information after Canadian markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Interested investors, the media and other stakeholders may review the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord Genuity's second fiscal quarter results conference call via live webcast or a toll-free number. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific time, 12:00 p.m. UK time, 8:00 p.m. China Standard Time, and 11:00 p.m. Australia AEDT. During the call, senior executives will comment on the results and respond to questions from analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call may be accessed live and will also be archived on a listen-only basis at: www.cgf.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/conference-calls-and-webcasts/

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

416-764-8609 (within Toronto )

888-390-0605 (toll free in North America outside Toronto )

0-800-652-2435 (toll free from the United Kingdom )

0-800-916-834 (toll free from France )

10-800-714-1938 (toll free from Northern China )

10-800-140-1973 (toll free from Southern China )

1-800-076-068 (toll free from Australia )

80-003-570-3632 (toll free from United Arab Emirates )

Please ask to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Q2/23 results call. If a passcode is requested, please use 69130066.

A replay of the conference call will be made available from approximately two hours after the live call on November 3, 2022, until January 3, 2023, at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 by entering passcode 130066 followed by the (#) key.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

