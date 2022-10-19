InsightRX to Showcase New Advances in Precision Dosing Technology During IDWeek 2022

Presentations and demonstrations to focus on model-informed precision dosing and its influence on driving better patient outcomes and boosting hospitals' bottom lines

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsightRX -- which provides cloud-based precision dosing support to guide treatment decisions – announced its slate of activities and presentations during the upcoming IDWeek™ 2022 Conference (Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 19 – 23).

InsightRX will exhibit and provide demonstrations of how Model-Informed Precision Dosing is improving patient care and helping hospital bottom lines during IDWeek's IDExpo (Hall A, Booth #103 of the convention center). IDExpo will be open to attendees Thursday, Oct. 20, Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.

2022 has been a year of accelerated innovation for InsightRX, which is expanding its platform to include solid organ transplant drugs and anticoagulants. The infectious disease module, which initially included vancomycin and aminoglycosides, has also been expanded to include antifungals and beta lactams. InsightRX will showcase advances specifically in infectious disease areas during an IDWeek Learning Lounge presentation:

The New ABCs Of Model-Informed Precision Dosing: Antifungals, Beta-lactams, and Model-Informed Continuous Learning––Jon Faldasz, PharmD, BCPS, Senior Director of Product & Customer Experience at InsightRX, will discuss how model-informed precision dosing is being applied to new therapeutic areas. Participants will learn how the 2020 vancomycin guidelines sparked a new way of thinking about individualized antimicrobial dosing, and how that change is expanding to other antimicrobials. The session will be held in Hall A, Learning Lounge 1, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 , from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM EDT .

Use of InsightRX for AUC dosing and monitoring has also been successful in outpatient settings, and will be highlighted in the below poster session:

Low Rates of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Outpatient Vancomycin Managed by Pharmacists using Precision Dosing Software––Lucinda Van Anglen, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Healix. The session will be held in Hall B+C on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 12:15 to 1:30 PM EDT .

"We're looking forward to sharing the groundbreaking advancements being made in therapeutic drug monitoring, which is being expanded to a multitude of new medications and therapeutic areas," said Sirj Goswami, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "As we continue to refine our pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic models based on incoming patient data, our precision dosing platform will empower even more clinicians to get to the right dose for their patient as quickly and efficiently as possible and drive improved outcomes."

Additionally, attendees can learn more about the advances in model-informed precision dosing being showcased by InsightRX during IDWeek by visiting the InsightRX IDWeek online showroom, and can also schedule a detailed demonstration with a pharmacist via the online booking site.

About InsightRX

‍InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow.

