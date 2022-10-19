Jack Harvey and Melissa Milanak of Accelarise® Health & Wellbeing Will Present, "Be Well: A Conversation About Wellness and The Entrepreneurial Journey" at The Growth Summit 2022

Jack Harvey and Melissa Milanak of Accelarise® Health & Wellbeing Will Present, "Be Well: A Conversation About Wellness and The Entrepreneurial Journey" at The Growth Summit 2022

On Thursday, October 20, Jack Harvey, CEO, and

Dr. Melissa Milanak, Chief Wellbeing Officer, Accelarise Health & Wellbeing will present

"Be Well: A Conversation About Wellness and The Entrepreneurial Journey"

(Presentation Description Link) at The Growth Summit 2022 in Columbia, SC.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Harvey, CEO, Accelarise Health & Wellbeing reported: "I am pleased to announce that I will be joined by Dr. Melissa Milanak, Chief Wellbeing Officer, as we present at The Growth Summit 2022 on the timely topics of wellness, wellbeing, and the entrepreneurial journey. Join us as we have a real conversation about the wellness of, by, and for the hardest working people in the world: Entrepreneurs." Hosted at 701 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC., Harvey (Bio Link) and Milanak (Bio Link) will present from 3:20 PM until 4:15 PM EST on Thursday, October 20.

The Growth Summit 2022 was "created for founders by founders." Every successful business owner needs the support of a community. The Growth Summit 2022 is an event that allows this to happen, and no topic is more timely, yet more misunderstood, than the roles of wellness and wellbeing in the entrepreneurial journey. Companies and brands are facing an unprecedented crisis, and the statistics are compelling (Source Link):

About 70% of entrepreneurs will face potential business failure.

Nearly 66% will face this potential failure within 25 months of launching their company.

Almost 77% of respondents who faced potential failure said it was due—at least in part—to COVID-19.

About 38% of startup founders cited "avoiding burnout" as key advice they would give to other entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurial journey is fraught with perils and Jack Harvey and Dr. Melissa Milanak have one message: "Be well."

Accelarise Health & Wellbeing ( accelarisewellbeing.com )

Doing business for seven years in Charleston, SC, Accelarise Health & Wellbeing utilizes robust business know-how, research, data collection, analysis, and scientific methods as the backbone of their proprietary approach, culminating in customized solutions, tailored to individual, people-centric needs. Whether launching new products, opening new markets, optimizing operations, or enhancing teams and cultures, clients are "Accelarised" to the next level of advancement. Accelarise Health & Wellbeing's distinctive ethos is building fast, collaborative growth. Unlike typical consultancies, the approach is surgical, purposefully driven to dramatically improve business evolution, culture, and business trajectory in only days—not months, or years. For more information, please contact:

Dr. Melissa Milanak, Chief Wellbeing Officer, Accelarise Health & Wellbeing

info@accelarise.com | accelarisewellbeing.com

