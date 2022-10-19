MRIdian Clinical Studies and Initial MRIdian A3i Clinical Experience to be Highlighted at ASTRO 2022

Clinical outcome oral presentations on SMART Pancreas and MIRAGE prostate studies

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the company's MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System will be featured at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), being held October 23-26, 2022, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The meeting will feature numerous presentations and posters highlighting MRIdian's cutting-edge Stereotactic MRI-guided Adaptive Radiation Therapy (SMART) technology, including oral presentations providing results of the multi-center SMART Pancreas study and MIRAGE, a Phase III randomized controlled prostate trial. In addition, initial clinical experience using MRIdian A3i will be highlighted during the conference.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CT, Dr. Parag Parikh from Henry Ford Health System will provide an oral presentation titled "Stereotactic MR-Guided On-Table Adaptive Therapy (SMART) for Patients with Borderline or Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer: Primary Endpoint Outcomes of a Prospective Phase II Multi-Center International Trial." The SMART study (NCT03621644) is a prospective clinical study exploring the clinical benefits of ablative MR-guided radiation therapy in the treatment of borderline resectable or inoperable locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT, Dr. Amar Kishan from UCLA will provide an oral presentation titled "Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided vs. Computed Tomography-Guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer (MIRAGE): Primary Endpoint Analysis of a Phase III Randomized Trial". This clinical study compared MRIdian MRI-guided SBRT vs. CT-guided SBRT for localized prostate cancer. At ASCO GU 2022, Dr. Kishan reported the interim findings and analysis of the primary endpoint that signaled superiority of MRIdian MRI-guided SBRT compared to CT-guided SBRT. During this presentation, he will be presenting the final results of acute GU and GI toxicity.

In addition, there will be dozens of scientific session presentations and posters highlighting the important role of MRIdian in cancer care treatment, including data supporting its clinical value in the treatment of cancers including pancreas, prostate, bladder, liver, kidney, and lung including ultra-central lung lesions, as well as oligometastatic disease. There will also be presentations focused on MRIdian's benefits in delivering reirradiation and on-table adaptive therapy.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CT, ViewRay will host an Industry Expert Theater titled "MRIdian A3i – Newest Innovation of MRgRT for Prostate, Pancreas, and Brain" featuring experts from Henry Ford Health System and Miami Cancer Institute sharing their initial clinical experience treating patients with MRIdian A3i.

The new MRIdian A3i features enable clinicians to collaborate simultaneously and connect remotely during patient treatment. The new automated workflow steps and contouring tools are designed to minimize clinician time and increase patient throughput. MRIdian A3i also expands existing real-time tissue tracking and automated beam gating functionalities to include multiplanar, 3D tracking and gating in up to three planes.

On Sunday night, October 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. CT, ViewRay will host an evening reception with special guest and cancer advocate Katie Couric, as part of ViewRay's previously announced national awareness campaign and partnership with Katie Couric Media to educate patients and clinicians about MRIdian SMART. Couric will moderate a discussion with ViewRay's CEO, Scott Drake, and radiation oncologists treating patients on MRIdian.

ViewRay will also host customer presentations throughout the conference in the company's booth #3770, where customers will highlight their clinical experience treating patients on MRIdian.

MRIdian provides radiation oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs-at-risk and healthy tissue and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and organs-at-risk, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

To date, over 25,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 54 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

