Steamatic Supports Florida Communities Through Restoration After Hurricane Ian's Landfall

FT. MYERS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamatic, one of America's most notable restoration brands, deployed team members from across the country to support the restoration process following Hurricane Ian's landfall.

"Giving back to the communities we serve has always been our top priority," said Steamatic's Vice President Chad Rhoden. "Now more than ever, we need to offer our services to communities who need it most. Our goal is to bring the region back to safety and clean up the remnants of the natural disaster."

Steamatic, previously acquired by Johns Lyng Group, who offered an added layer of resources, made immediate strides to begin the restoration process after the nationally known catastrophic event.

"Hurricane Ian completely devastated communities and displaced many individuals from their homes." said CEO of Johns Lyng USA, Rich Whitten. "We were quick to move in hopes of bringing those affected back to their place of living, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that our response to the devastation meets the magnitude of need arising from the damage. Adding Steamatic to the Johns Lyng Group family bolstered our ability to provide full-service offerings to the impacted communities. Steamatic provided immediate relief, while Advanced Roofing & Sheet Metal and Reconstruction Experts will be the long-term solution in the rebuild efforts."

The restoration process is expected to last through 2022 while the rebuild efforts will take place over several years.

