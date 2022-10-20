$475K Awarded to Emerging Tech Leaders in National Challenges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of $475K has been awarded to winning innovators across the country as part of 6 national technology challenges put on by Advanced Technology International (ATI). The challenges focused on issues of priority for the U.S. Government and national security, including: Energy, Infrastructure, Readiness, Medical, Biosecurity, Autonomy, Mobility, and Data Transformation. Out of nearly 800 submissions, 119 innovators from among startups, universities, and national labs were selected to make "Shark Tank"-style pitches from which 32 awards were made.

The Challenges included the:

The challenges took place during the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit & Expo, held in Washington DC from September 27-29 and organized by ATI's TechConnect Division. The TechConnect Division is responsible for expanding ATI's innovation ecosystem by scouting and vetting emerging technologies. To date, TechConnect has conducted over 200 innovation challenges, connecting over 20,000 innovations for industry and government clients, delivering over $25 billion in sourced government funds and over $250 billion in sourced industry funds.

"ATI's mission is to lessen the burden on government by finding, connecting, and managing the work of innovators to deliver solutions that meet the country's greatest needs. These challenges help us find innovators and emerging technologies so they can become part of the known innovation ecosystem, participate in our consortia, and expand the defense base," states ATI President and CEO Chris Van Metre. "We were thrilled with the quality of the submissions and congratulate all of our challenge winners and participants."

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, South Carolina, builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's national security challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future.

