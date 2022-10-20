DuPont Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day. Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will review financial and operating performance for the period.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on DuPont's Investors Relations webpage. A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-440-4172 toll-free within the U.S. or +1-646-960-0673. The conference ID is 5994046.

