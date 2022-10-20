gopaddle launches PaaS-in-a-box, the first low cost no-code Kubernetes developer platform that can run anywhere

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - gopaddle has announced the launch of PaaS-in-a-box, the first low cost no-code Kubernetes platform that can run anywhere. This low cost solution can scale to meet the needs of any business and can be run locally on a desktop, in the cloud or in edge environments. The recent release allows for installation in air-gapped environments too!

Kubernetes has emerged as the leading platform for deploying and managing containerized applications at scale. However, its complexity can be a challenge for many organizations. Writing and managing YAML files across multiple software releases, provisioning secure Kubernetes environments, and debugging issues can derail the developer focus on innovation. But what if you could take all the guesswork and the complexity out of the Kubernetes deployments? That's where gopaddle comes in. With its suite of automation tools and quick start wizards, the platform gives developers a modern and no-code way to containerize and deploy applications to Kubernetes, build CI/CD pipelines, provision multi-cloud environments and manage day 2 day operations - all from a single console. What used to take months can now be done in hours or minutes. Thanks to the company's community edition, developers can try out gopaddle's platform for free.

gopaddle acts as a single source of truth across engineering, support and IT teams thus helping them to have quick feedback loops and collaborate more efficiently by unifying their software development process. With its affordable price point and easy to use interface, PaaS-in-a-box offers an attractive option for enterprises looking to adopt Kubernetes without requiring significant upfront investment or Kubernetes expertise while still providing them the ability to reduce their risk of implementation.

"With so many different tools and technologies available today, it can be difficult for developers to know where to start," said Vinothini Raju, CEO of gopaddle. "We created gopaddle to take care of all the heavy lifting, so developers can focus on innovation. At the same time, with our new PaaS-in-a-box offering we are making it possible for organizations of all sizes to take advantage of the power of containers and Kubernetes without breaking the bank."

