Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Celebrates 1+ Million Units Sold

This Delicious Plant-Based Shake Consists of Strong Nutrients Including Hemp for Enhanced Energy Levels, Increased Satiety, And Smoother Digestion

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake comes in two flavors, chocolate, and vanilla flavor, both formulated with a balanced blend of plant proteins and fiber to support a healthy metabolism, good satiety, and effective weight management. (PRNewswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake, one of the brand's most popular products, celebrates selling over 1+ million units. Designed by world-renowned medical researcher and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is filled with high-fiber ingredients such as flaxseed and high-quality, plant-based hemp protein. ProPlant Complete Shake is also lectin-free and supports smooth digestion, easy weight maintenance, and strong muscles.†*

What is Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake?

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is a plant-based shake with 10g of protein per scoop and serving. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake offers support for your whole body through its high-quality, plant-based vegan hemp protein and high-fiber ingredients such as flaxseed. This powerful blend helps support a healthy metabolism, strong muscles, fewer cravings, heart and brain health, and higher energy levels. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is also packed with antioxidants and essential amino acids that help support a healthy, active body. This protein shake comes in two flavors, a chocolate and vanilla flavor, both formulated with a balanced blend of plant proteins and fiber to support a healthy metabolism, good satiety, and effective weight management.†*

Key Ingredients of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake†*

Hemp Protein — a plant-based protein that contains fiber and nine essential amino acids that support healthy gut bacteria and satiety.

Spirulina — contains antioxidants, amino acids, and nutrients that are linked to fighting off the negative effects of free radicals and helping support physical endurance.

Flaxseed — a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber that help support gut health and smooth digestion.

Cocoa Powder — contains flavanols and polyphenols that help support optimal mental performance, cardiovascular health, and physical well-being (only in the chocolate flavor).

Where to Purchase Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com .

