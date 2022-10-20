The Linux Foundation Announces Schedule and Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit Japan

Hosted by The Linux Foundation, the premier open source event in Japan returns for 2022 as a conference umbrella, composed of a collection of events covering the most important technologies, topics, and issues affecting open source today.

SAN FRANCISCO and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers and full schedule of sessions for Open Source Summit Japan , taking place December 5-6 in Yokohama. The schedule can be viewed here . The event is being produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available.

This is THE conference in Japan connecting the global and local open source ecosystem under one roof, providing a forum for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

Open Source Summit is a conference umbrella, comprising 10 events: LinuxCon, Automotive Linux Summit, CloudOpen, ContainerCon, OSPOCon, Critical Software Summit, Community Leadership Conference, Emerging OS Forum, Embedded IoT Summit, and Open AI + Data Forum. One registration fee provides access to all events.

2022 Keynote Speakers Include:

Dan Cauchy , Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux & General Manager of Automotive, The Linux Foundation

Noriaki Fukuyasu , Vice President of Japan Operations, The Linux Foundation

Dr. Shuji Hashimoto , Professor Emeritus, Waseda University

Dan Lorenc , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Chainguard

Masashige Mizuyama , Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Priyanka Sharma , General Manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Conference Session Highlights:

Automotive Linux Summit:

LinuxCon:

How to Investigate Issues on Linux Embedded System - Yoshihiro Shimoda , Renesas Electronics Corporation , Renesas Electronics Corporation

Use Dmabuf to Streamline Sensor Data Handling - Wendy Liang , Cruise LLC , Cruise LLC

OSPOCon:

Critical Software Summit:

Emerging OS Forum:

CloudOpen:

Open AI + Data Forum:

ContainerCon:

Introducing the Latest Kubernetes Features for Troubleshooting - Daisuke Kobayashi , Fujitsu , Fujitsu

On Data Locality in Kubernetes - Chen Wang , IBM Research & Shouwei Chen , Alluxio , IBM Research &, Alluxio

Community Leadership Conference:

Embedded IoT Summit:

Registration (in-person) is offered at the price of US$375 through October 24. Registration to attend virtually is $25. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Health and Safety

In-person attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR a Negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask while onsite at the event. Additionally, all attendees will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more about what is being done to keep our in-person event attendees safe, visit the Health + Safety webpage.

Event Sponsors

Open Source Summit Japan 2022 is made possible thanks to our sponsors, including Diamond Sponsor: Automotive Grade Linux; Platinum Sponsors: Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Fujitsu; and Gold Sponsors: Cybertrust, Hitachi, LINE Corporation, NEC, and Renesas Electronics. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

