Top Echelon Network: Recruiting Profession Even Healthier Than 2021

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Top Echelon Network, an elite network of highly specialized search firms, the recruiting profession is having another stellar year.

Fueled by low unemployment and the "Great Resignation", professional recruiters and search consultants enjoyed a robust year in 2021. However, there has been no decline in 2022. In fact, judging by data collected by Top Echelon Network, business has increased this year. According to Top Echelon, recruiters have billed roughly $2 million more through the Network during the first nine months of the year than during the same timeframe in 2021.

Top Echelon is a split placement network in which two recruiters share the search responsibilities on an assignment and ultimately share the placement fee. The average fee for placements made in Top Echelon Network is roughly $20,000. That means through the first nine months of the year, Network recruiters have made approximately 100 more placements in Top Echelon than they did in 2021.

"This has been a good year for Network recruiters and for the profession in general," said Drea Codispoti, Top Echelon Director of Network Operations. "Employers are still hiring, and because qualified candidates are in short supply within many industries, they're still willing to enlist the services of a professional recruiter to identify and hire the right candidates."

Top Echelon allows members of its Network to share information with each other in a blinded fashion, thereby enabling them to leverage each other's resources for the purpose of making split placements. The Network offers software that helps its members accomplish this. Top Echelon's software includes the Network Candidates sourcing tool, which is an integration module that operates between members of Top Echelon's recruiting network and users of its applicant tracking system and CRM for recruiters.

There are more than 6 million recruited candidates in the Network Candidates sourcing tool. It's just one of several software tools that Top Echelon offers to its Network members to help them make more split placements. At present, over 550 recruiting agencies and more than 1,000 individual recruiters in the United States and Canada are members of Top Echelon Network.

