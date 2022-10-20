US Solar Farm Developer for Sale - $150MM USD

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) is being Offered for Sale at a firm price of $150MM USD. ISS has a flawless eleven (11) year track record in Utility Scale Solar Farm Development here in the United States. The owners of ISS, Richard and John Green are selling 100% of the Equity in the Company which includes all associated project companies in a variety of Key states and markets. The Companies current 10GW Active Project Pipeline spans many states with a special focus on Texas. Texas Solar Farm projects are very special for many reasons and the companies' investors and buyers of these type assets are typically funding these deals at approximately $1/watt (ALL-IN) while flipping these deals on or before Commercial Operation Date for $2-$3/watt to long term operator/owners of the Solar Plants.

For Investment Groups and Funds with Billions of Dollars readily available to deploy in Renewable Energy this company sale may fit your needs. ISS has 1.5GW's of Texas Projects At/Near RTB/NTP and will have another 1.5GW in Texas ready to build within 12-15 months. It will take approximately $3 Billion USD to fund and build 3GW's in Texas and construction will take approximately 12 months but once again, at Commercial Operation Date (COD) that $3BN Investor Money will be worth $6BN-9BN USD when those projects are operational and sold to the long-term owner/operators of those Solar Plants. This Narrative is only relative to Texas, which is currently in great demand, however ISS has a massive pipeline of projects in other key states as well and the profits are similar or better in other states.

ISS is a very Sophisticated Solar Development Company and can thus bring in 2GW-5GW of New Large Scale Solar Projects in Key States and Markets in Perpetuity, this is key for investors to note regarding this company purchase. ISS was developing and selling Utility Scale Solar Projects (11) years ago before almost any other companies existed is this Industry and continues to be the Gold Standard for Utility Scale Solar Project Development. John Green, CEO of ISS has been quoted as saying that ISS's profits are only limited by the amount of money an investor has to deploy in the Renewable Energy Industry these days. For more information, please visit the company's website – www.InnovativeSolarSystemsLLC.com

