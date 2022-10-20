Vistex Achieves 2022 POI Best-in-Class Distinctions for the Second Year: Foodservice, HQ Planning, and Dashboards

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties, and incentives, announced today that the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) has released the 2022 POI Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama. Vistex achieved Best-in-Class distinction in three categories: Foodservice, Headquarter Planning, and Dashboards for the second year in a row.

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs.

"We are excited that POI recognizes our continued commitment to providing our clients with an intuitive user interface, combined with our enhanced planning capability with data science to deliver a solid revenue growth management platform," said Joel Cartwright, Industry Principal, Consumer Products at Vistex.

The application includes an enhanced UX, designed with intuitive workflows. Copy functionality and editing capabilities allow the user to bundle promotion workloads and evaluate forecasts. The landing page dashboard serves up predictive analytics and calls out risks that can take the plan off course or lead to ineffective trade funding.

POI reports:

"Vistex has the ability to leverage its existing B2B revenue management clients into TPx opportunities and the speed with which it has been able to enter this space. "

"Vistex strength is the depth of expertise in Foodservice and the application of this experience to enable planning for complex distribution customers. "

"Vistex has the ability to manage both Foodservice and Retail in one application."

"Vistex has a solution embedded within SAP."

To access the full POI 2022 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama report, receive complimentary passes to upcoming POI events including the POI Fall Hybrid Summit, November 9-11, 2022, have access to the quarterly POI Manufacturer Connect Share Group and much more, join POI as a member. https://poinstitute.com/membership. For company/team membership, please contact Joanie Malin jmali@p-o-i.org. Teams receive a Certified Collaborative Marketer enrollment (value $5k) which is designed to develop the skills of leaders in the CPG Industry https://poinstitute.com/certification-ccm/.

About Vistex:

