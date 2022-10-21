SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - SMBC

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGM: SMBC) with Citizens Bancshares Co., pursuant to which shareholders of Citizens may elect to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens' share, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

