ESR Announces New Accessories That Take iPad to the Next Level

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company, ESR, today announced the launch of its lineup of cases and screen protectors for the new iPad 10th Generation and iPad Pro 11ʺ/12.9ʺ. Designed for the highest level of protection and seamless compatibility, the entire lineup also gives users greater functionality with their iPads across a broad range of everyday scenarios.

"Following on from the success of our HaloLock™ system, which marked a new milestone in MagSafe, and our CryoBoost™ technology, which unlocked the fastest magnetic wireless charging for iPhones in use, the new ESR collection of cases and screen protectors is set to level up iPad for even greater versatility." Tim Wu, CEO of ESR, said. "Our design team has focused on what users love doing most with their iPads: working, playing, watching, and drawing, while still creating accessories that provide outstanding protection."

Level Up Your iPad for Work

Ascend Keyboard Case Lite: this lightweight keyboard case instantly converts iPad into an ultra-portable laptop replacement while keeping screen and body protected. The long-lasting battery provides up to 3 months of daily usage and the tough back case and magnetic stand design gives users a stable stand in portrait or landscape as they type and lets them detach on demand for easy hands-on access and full-body protection. Compatible with iPad 10th Generation, iPad Pro 11", iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air 5, and iPad Air 4.

Level Up Your iPad for Play

Rebound Hybrid Case 360: this powerfully protective case offers 5 different stand modes, so users can achieve the ideal view of their iPad when browsing, video chatting, writing, watching videos, and gaming. The tough back case can be attached to or detached from the magnetic wrap-around cover on demand, giving greater control when gaming while still ensuring full-body protection. Compatible with iPad Pro 11" and iPad Pro 12.9".

Level Up Your iPad for Watching

Ascend Hybrid Case: the smooth-textured front cover attaches magnetically to the side of the tough back case for lightweight, ultra-sleek 360° protection and the ideal stand when watching videos or writing. Thanks to the side recess in the back case and magnetic clasp in the front cover, users can magnetically attach, charge, and securely hold their Apple Pencil 2. Compatible with iPad 10th Generation, iPad Pro 11", and iPad Pro 12.9".

Level Up Your iPad for Drawing

Rebound Magnetic Case: this case attaches directly to iPad via strong built-in magnets for faster, lighter, all-around protection and easily folds into a stand for comfortable viewing or drawing. The open side access lets users directly attach and charge their Apple Pencil 2 while a magnetic clasp keeps it secure and always protected. Compatible with iPad 10th Generation, iPad Pro 11", and iPad Pro 12.9".

Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector: this innovatively designed screen protector attaches via side magnetic strips, allowing users to apply and remove as and when they want. Once applied, the specially textured surface expertly mimics the feel of pen on paper for a superior drawing experience and reduced nib abrasion. Thanks to the ultra-thin design, it can be applied directly to the iPad screen or on top of a tempered-glass screen protector to achieve powerful screen protection while maintaining high touch sensitivity. Once removed, users can view their creations or watch videos on the original iPad display. Compatible with iPad Pro 11", iPad Air 5, and iPad Air 4.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 100 million people, and has held a top 3 ranking on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories and tech-enhanced products that make tech easier to use.

