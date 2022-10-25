Aliro Quantum Introduces World's First Multi-Purpose Entanglement-Based Quantum Network Solution

AliroNet™ enables full-scale universal deployments, pilot implementations, and quantum network emulation

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum , the first pure play quantum networking company, today announced the availability of AliroNet™ , a comprehensive end-to-end entanglement-based Quantum Network solution. This unified solution is used to emulate entanglement-based quantum networks, implement small scale pilots, and deploy full-scale universal entanglement-based quantum networks.

AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks. These universal multipurpose entanglement-based quantum networks coexist with classical networks and are being used to implement unhackable secure communications, interconnects for scaling quantum computing, and distributed quantum sensor networks.

"Aliro continues to experience increased traction with a range of organizations," said Dr. Prineha Narang, founder and Chief Technology Officer with Aliro. "AliroNet will simplify the ability to simulate, design, pilot, and deploy quantum networks for use in secure communications implementations, quantum computing connectivity, and distributed quantum sensing."

AliroNet is hardware vendor agnostic and is licensed in three modes of operation. These three modes of operation align with the genuine quantum network rollout stages. Each mode of operation includes Aliro technical support services with the option to purchase additional services if necessary. AliroNet™ is delivered as a service and includes Aliro Simulator, Aliro Orchestrator, Aliro Controller, and AlirOS™.

"Aliro is building quantum networks and creating a foundation for the Quantum Internet," said Jim Ricotta, CEO and Chairman of Aliro Quantum. "The introduction of AliroNet will accelerate our successful collaboration with commercial and government entities to enable the simulation, design, and implementation of multipurpose Quantum Networks."

AliroNet Emulation Mode includes the easy-to-use, customizable, and scalable Aliro Simulator for emulating multi-vendor quantum hardware and optical fiber, an insight-generating visualization suite, and the ability to model uncertainty and quantum mechanics at the single-photon level with utmost physical accuracy. These capabilities can be used to accelerate pilot design and emulation by running full-stack quantum network protocol emulations with extremely high time resolution, integrating classical communications, benchmarking against industry standards, and identifying design bottlenecks to network performance. AliroNet Emulation Mode includes noise models, delay models, protocol tests, realistic simulation, software emulation of quantum hardware, and professional services.

AliroNet Pilot Mode includes everything supported in Emulation Mode and delivers the full-stack quantum network implementation for small scale pilot and trial deployments on third-party hardware with AlirOS™. This includes initial experimentation, protocol tuning, testing interoperability and integration, debugging, calibration, and network orchestration with Aliro Orchestrator and Aliro Controller.

AliroNet Deployment Mode includes everything supported in Pilot Mode in addition to full-scale orchestration and on-device control software with universal network support. Deployment Mode includes Aliro Operating System (AlirOS™) and Aliro Controller software which operates on hardware devices, nodes, and components in the quantum network to enable end-to-end applications for multiple concurrent users. AliroNet Deployment Mode is also available in an orchestration-only configuration which may be used to configure, control, and manage third-party control software running on third-party hardware components. AliroNet Deployment Mode scales pilots into production quantum networks spanning large geographical distances.

Aliro Quantum also helps customers with the analysis, selection, and acquisition of third party quantum networking hardware components used to build quantum repeaters, memories, routers, photon sources, photon detectors, and other optical components.

AliroNet use cases include unhackable secure connectivity between sites, campuses, branch offices, data centers, and clouds. AliroNet is able to operate in conjunction with traditional classical networks and existing fiber installations meaning it does not require a forklift upgrade to implement an entanglement-based quantum network.

AliroNet enables the interconnection of quantum computers located within a single location or across larger geographic locations. This use case will enable quantum computing to scale in performance more rapidly to solve some of the world's most complex and difficult problems without the need to depend on or wait for individual quantum processors to scale in performance.

AliroNet can connect multiple geographically dispersed quantum sensors to one another and to centralized processing, storage, and analytical systems. This enables advanced use cases for energy, utilities, geography, astrophysics, and environmental measurements, analysis, and correlation.

AliroNet™ pricing starts at $100,000. AliroNet™ modes are priced based on quantum networking parameters such as number of nodes supported, quantity of communication qubits, and network fidelity requirements.

Visit Aliro Quantum to learn more about AliroNet™ at the Inside Quantum Technologies conference being held at The Conference Center In New York City October 25-27, 2022. Join Michael Cubeddu, Co-founder of Aliro Quantum, who will speak on the panel "Quantum Safe in the Military" at 10:35am ET on October 26, 2022.

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum, the first pure play quantum networking company, offers AliroNet™ to emulate, pilot, and deploy entanglement-based quantum networks that are capable of running a wide variety of applications from secure communications to clustered quantum computing and distributed quantum sensing. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking and is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks.

Aliro also works with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Additionally, Aliro is involved in several quantum networking standards groups at IEEE and QED-C. To learn more, visit www.aliroquantum.com.

