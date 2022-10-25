Brighterly Expands Its Program to Make the Math Courses Accessible to Middle School Students

Brighterly updates its curriculum: мath сlasses are open for 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Parents interested in raising math geniuses can now heave a collective sigh of relief.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, the world has witnessed a surge in the number of edtech programs and tools. Brighterly.com , a startup designed for math learning, seems to be leading the pack. However, despite being the new kid on the block, Brighterly has hit the ground running by expanding its program to include a 6th, 7th, and 8th grade math course . Previously, Brighterly's curriculum only covered PK-5 grades. Now, more young learners can access fun, engaging, and high-quality education.

This expansion was borne out of a need to make education more accessible to kids of all ages. According to Eugene Kashuk, Brighterly's founder and CEO, Brighterly aims to "be a torch in every kid's math journey." Thus, this edtech startup not only aims to offer math education to the youngest students but also to reach older kids who may need math help as well.

To achieve its goal, Brighterly utilizes a game-based approach to learning. Over the last decade, there has been numerous research on the benefits of game-based learning. Studies have found that games can positively impact kids' motivation, engagement, and knowledge acquisition.

Brighterly seeks to achieve positive results by using interactive videos, games, and worksheets to teach its students. It also offers an adaptive curriculum where each lesson is tailored to meet students' individual learning needs and goals. Whether your child takes a 6th grade math course or a 7th grade math course , the lesson will align with their needs.

With over 700+ curated lessons and 250+ experts ready to provide hands-on education, parents can rest assured that their kids are in safe hands. Parents who currently use Brighterly are highly appreciative of how the platform helps to provide a positive perspective on their child's screen time and education. And now, even more parents can join this category thanks to the new turn of events!

About Brighterly

Brighterly is an edtech startup designed to help children in pre-K, Kindergarten, and grades 1-8 love math by making studying fun. This platform combines fun lessons and worksheets with cutting-edge tech tools and expert knowledge to help nurture math geniuses.

Contact - Brighterly Communication Team; info@brighterly.com, +1 (662) 793-2350

View original content:

SOURCE Brighterly