Kipu Launches Updated Logo and Website to Reflect New Brand Direction

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, today announced the launch of its new website and logo, designed to reflect Kipu's updated branding strategy focused on empowering caregivers and patients on every step of the recovery journey.

Meet the new Kipu. With Kipu’s more than 10 years shaping the behavioral health technology industry, our new brand represents how the company is shifting its focus to improve how the entire behavioral health ecosystem operates, interacts, communicates and heals. (PRNewswire)

Kipu's new brand represents the company's commitment to supporting providers and patients throughout recovery.

Growing patient needs, new reimbursement models and behavioral health staffing shortages created a unique opportunity for Kipu to evolve its mission and vision to better serve clients as they adapt to a changing behavioral health landscape. With Kipu's more than 10 years shaping the behavioral health technology industry, the new brand represents how the company is shifting its focus to improve how the entire behavioral health ecosystem operates, interacts, communicates and heals.

"Our new brand is a visualization of the continued investment we make in talent, solutions and technology to be the leading behavioral health software platform," said Paul Joiner, Kipu's CEO. "The brand launch comes at a pivotal time in the industry and the new direction shows the breadth of what Kipu delivers to help providers transform reimbursement models and effectively treat patients throughout their entire care journey."

Kipu's new vision starts with the company's innovative technology platform, which is designed to optimize operations across the care continuum. The branding also represents Kipu's commitment to investing in the services and solutions providers need to stay ahead of industry changes including data and analytics, interoperability capabilities and clinical insights and support.

"Our brand strategy process has been an extraordinary internal effort and I am thrilled with how it reflects our new company vision," said Shannon Conklin, Kipu's vice president of marketing. "It represents Kipu's commitment to supporting providers and patients throughout recovery, and it reaffirms our commitment to our people. Our new brand empowers our entire workforce to deliver the best service possible to our clients and guide them through the challenges they face as behavioral health care continues to evolve."

To learn more about Kipu's new brand, visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/.

About Kipu

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The Kipu EMR is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/resources and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram.

Contact:

Julie Callahan

469-579-8045

jcallahan@piquestrategies.com

(PRNewsfoto/Kipu Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kipu Health