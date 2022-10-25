Mentice and Acandis GmbH announce a 3-year agreement for Mentice Ankyras clinical support software solutions at a value of 8.9mSEK

Sweden-Gothenburg and Germany-Pforzheim, October 25, 2022 (https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab).

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ), Gothenburg, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Acandis, Pforzheim, a leading innovator of minimal invasive devices for the treatment of neurovascular diseases, has signed a 3-year collaboration agreement to further develop the Acandis clinical support platform and supply their customers with Mentice Ankyras clinical support software solutions, for an order value of 8.9mSEK

Dr. Schüssler, CEO of Acandis, states: "For us, the clinical use of our devices in combination with the Ankyras software solution has been a great success and we are glad to be able to continue with this new agreement. We believe that a strong partnership between Acandis and Mentice can substantially contribute to the future of neurovascular interventions with benefits for both physicians and patients in terms of an optimal treatment outcome."

Göran Malmberg, CEO of Mentice: "We are excited about the ability to extend the relationship with Acandis for another three years. Acandis has achieved fantastic results using Ankyras simulation connected with the roll-out of their devices, and we are thrilled to be able to work together to continue to enhance the safety and outcome for patients. This agreement is a testament to the continued trust between the companies and embraces the relevance of the Ankyras cloud-based solutions supporting physicians and treatment protocols for cerebral aneurysm treatment protocols."

About Acandis



Acandis is a global leading company in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products for treatment of neurovascular diseases. In collaboration with leading interventional neuroradiologists we develop innovative products for the prevention and treatment of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Patients benefit from our combined expertise in material science, product design, and latest manufacturing technologies. Based on user-oriented research we continue to extend our product portfolio and related services – Engineering Stroke Solutions!

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in virtual and physical simulation solutions for Image-Guided Interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills, driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice's solutions are scientifically validated and specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice's solutions at: www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 25th of October 16:29 CEST, 2022.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

