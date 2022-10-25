ORORO Heated Apparel Presents Minnesota Wild's Outdoor Practice

ORORO will be on-site at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park on November 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel will be on-site with new products on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for Minnesota Wild's outdoor practice event, presented by ORORO, at Recreation Outdoor Center (ROC) located at the City of St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.

OROROWEAR.COM (PRNewsfoto/ORORO Heated Apparel) (PRNewswire)

ORORO is thrilled to continue their partnership with the Wild and showcase new products and colors, including new lightweight heated gear collection for the 2022-23 season. The ORORO team will be present at the outdoor practice to give Wild fans a chance to check out new heated gear and keep them warm as the weather cools down.

The Wild's practice is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes. The event is free and open-to-the-public. Fans should come early, as space is limited.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

Contact:

Vanessa Young

ORORO Heated Apparel

6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Office: 424-407-6618

media@ororowear.com

OROROWEAR.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel