Virgin Pulse Featured in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

Health, Wellbeing, and Navigation Leader Recognized for Innovative Approach to Engagement and Tackling Healthcare Market Challenges

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced that it has been recognized on Fast Company's second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals. Virgin Pulse was selected for its innovative approach to health and wellbeing engagement, and tackling the challenges of today's healthcare market.

Virgin Pulse (PRNewswire)

"Virgin Pulse is a brand that matters because engagement matters," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "The only way we're going to move the needle in healthcare is to get people more proactively involved in their health – taking action every day to be healthier, understanding their benefits, managing their conditions, and navigating costs and providers. We make it easy and engaging for members, while also delivering real results and measurable value for businesses and their people. Thank you to the Fast Company team for this honor, and an even bigger thank you to the Virgin Pulse team for your passion – what you do matters!"

Serving more than 6,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 and four of the top five national health plans, Virgin Pulse reaches more than 150 million people to drive health actions that matter. Its Homebase for Health® platform serves as a one-stop-shop for all things health, wellbeing, and navigation, providing employers, health plans, and health systems with a total solution that drives outcomes for their business and their people. This includes VP Navigate, Virgin Pulse's recently enhanced benefits navigation and advocacy solution that helps members understand how to get quality care with confidence and cost clarity.

Virgin Pulse combines a self-service digital experience with guidance from live experts to deliver world-class engagement – with millions of members returning an average of six times a day to the platform's programs, partners, coaches, and resources. By leveraging a proprietary combination of behavior science, data on over 275 million people, and incentives that are motivating for members, Virgin Pulse has a sustained continuous engagement of 50% – well above standard wellbeing solutions. By delivering an engaging employee experience, Virgin Pulse is helping organizations improve outcomes (70% improvement in clinical health metrics among high-risk populations) and increase retention (by up to 48%).

"Changing business for good begins with prioritising your employees' health and wellbeing. I've always said that if you take care of your employees, they will take care of your business. Virgin Pulse helps companies create thriving workplaces where employees can take charge of their own health journey and are engaged and empowered to bring their best selves to work every day. I'm so proud to see Virgin Pulse recognised as a brand that matters," said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

The final Brands That Matter list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 144 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 144 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events. Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. Virgin Pulse is in good company with other highly impactful, recognizable brands such as Duolingo, Lowe's, The North Face, Quaker, and The Trevor Project. Click here to see the complete list.

The November issue of Fast Company magazine honoring all companies on the Brands That Matter list is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning November 1, 2022.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

