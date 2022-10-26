Sublime. Nothing Ear (stick).

Ergonomic design for enhanced comfort. Powerfully authentic sound with the 12.6 mm custom driver and Bass Lock. And improved Clear Voice Technology. Delivered in a unique, compact case.

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nothing introduced its most advanced audio experience to date, Ear (stick). Featuring up to 29 hours playtime, a 12.6 mm custom driver, and a comfortable half-in ear design, Nothing Ear (stick) delivers powerfully authentic sound with a featherlight feel, for just $99 USD / $149 CAD.

Nothing Ear (stick) (PRNewswire)

"As we're about to cross one million products sold worldwide, I can't wait for people to get their hands on our third product, Ear (stick). It balances comfort while delivering our most advanced sound experience to date. The case is inspired by lipstick silhouettes and features a unique, yet functional, twist opening," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

Designed for comfort

A supremely comfortable half in-ear design, Ear (stick) offers users a new choice in the Nothing audio ecosystem, delivered in a unique, compact cylindrical case inspired by cosmetic silhouettes. The earbuds sit less intrusively in the ear canal for a naturally comfortable fit. Ergonomically shaped and tested on over 100 people, Nothing Ear (stick) feels weightless at just 4.4g per earbud, for effortless all-day wear.

Vivid sound

Sound comes to life with Nothing Ear (stick)'s custom dynamic driver – one of the most sensitive in the market. At 12.6mm, it is large enough to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details, while still being small enough for a comfortable fit. By using the highest grade driver magnets in the market, and strengthening the diaphragm, the sound quality stays consistent even at the highest and lowest frequencies for a powerfully true-to-life sound experience.

Nothing is lost with Bass Lock Technology. Smart software measures the user's unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during wear. The equaliser curve is automatically tuned to the optimal level for the user, delivering perfectly punchy depths, every time.

Clear Voice Technology

With the next generation of Nothing's Clear Voice Technology, three high definition mics work together with updated algorithms to filter out louder background noises, amplifying your voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls.

Optimised Connectivity

Ear (stick) features a redesigned antenna that sits further away from the face to minimise signal blockage. When you game on Nothing smartphone Phone (1), it automatically switches to low lag mode for incredibly precise sound and graphics match. It also connects easily to any Android device with Fast Pair.[1]

Press Controls

For ultra-precise gestures, press controls are located on each earbud and work even when your fingers are wet. Users can effortlessly press on the earbud stem to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.

Together with Phone (1)

Phone (1) makes Ear (stick) better. All device settings and features are directly integrated into Phone (1) for a seamless experience in Device Details. Effortlessly customize gesture controls and EQ settings like low, mid, and high frequency levels via Quick Settings. For all other Android and iOS devices, all features are available in the new Nothing X app.[2]

All-day battery life

Ear (stick) lasts all day, powered by a uniquely ergonomic case especially made to glide into pockets. Enjoy up to 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds and up to 3 hours of talk time with the earbuds. The case packs another 22 hours of charge, for fast charging anywhere, anytime. Just 10 minutes in the case delivers up to 2 hours extra listening time.[3]

Availability and pricing

Open sales for Ear (stick) start at 05:30 EDT / 02:30 PDT on 4 November 2022, across 40+ countries, including the USA, Canada and the UK, at nothing.tech and select retailers, including Farfetch.

A thank you offer for early supporters

To thank its early supporters and community, Nothing is offering an exclusive 10% off the purchase of Ear (stick) on nothing.tech applicable from 4 November to 30 November 2022. One discount code is available for every Phone (1) and Ear (1) past purchase, and for each Black Dot holder. For those who cannot wait until Open Sales, pre-order Ear (stick) from today until 4 November, and get the 10% refunded. Contact customer support with order number and Ear (stick) serial number. Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more, including a full list of product specifications, on nothing.tech. To stay updated on all the latest information, please follow Nothing on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Discord, or subscribe to the newsletter.

About Nothing

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. To inspire creativity, and build the future together with their community. By creating an ecosystem of iconic and connected tech products, Nothing aims to bring artistry and passion back to the industry. The company's first product, Ear (1), has sold over 560,000 units to date. Following its success, the company's smartphone product Phone (1) launched 12 July 2022 – one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year.

Based in London, Nothing is a privately held company backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures to name a few.

1. Pair instantly with compatible Android devices. Open the case, hit the pair button and enjoy

2. App is compatible with Android 5.1 and above and iOS 11 and above

3. Battery life is dependent on Ear (stick) settings, usage, environment and other factors

