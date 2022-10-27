SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SBTX, RMED, RCOR, and BTRS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), in connection with SBTX's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that SBTX's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you own SBTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbtx

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Catheter Precision, Inc. ("Catheter Precision"). The Merger is structured as a stock for stock reverse merger whereby all of Catheter Precision's outstanding convertible promissory notes and equity interests are to be exchanged for shares of RMED common stock and Catheter Precision options assumed by RMED. If you own RMED shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rmed

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RCOR by Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RCOR shareholders will receive 0.1676 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals common stock for each RCOR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.60 based upon Rocket Pharmaceuticals' October 3, 2022 closing price of $15.50. If you own RCOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rcor

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BTRS by EQT X fund. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of BTRS common stock owned. If you own BTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/btrs

