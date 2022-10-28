InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairstyling Tool for Brushing Hair (MBQ-131)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool to rapidly brush hair and save time during the grooming process," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the POWER BRUSH. My design could rejuvenate and improve the overall condition of hair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new hairstyling tool for brushing hair, particularly curly or kinky hair. In doing so, it could contribute to less movement of the arm while brushing hair. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to keep the hair neat and groomed. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp