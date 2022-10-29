Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (NASDAQ: OPEN). The action charges Opendoor with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Opendoor's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Opendoor investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: DECEMBER 6, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: DECEMBER 21, 2020 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

OPENDOOR'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on December, 21, 2020 to coincide with the company's trading of common stock on the NASDAQ shortly after its business combination on December 18, 2020 (the "Merger"). Following the Merger, Opendoor has operated a digital platform for buying and selling residential real estate in the U.S. The company's platform features a technology known as "iBuying," which is an algorithm-based process (the "Algorithm") that purportedly enables Opendoor to make accurate market-based offers to sellers for their homes, and then flip those homes to buyers for a profit. Throughout the Class Period, Opendoor repeatedly touted the company's proprietary Algorithm, the data powering the Algorithm, the Algorithm's purported pricing accuracy, and the Algorithm's purported real-time reaction to macro- and micro-economic conditions.

Then, on September 19, 2022, citing a review of industry data, Bloomberg reported that Opendoor appeared to have lost money on 42% of its transactions in August 2022 (as measured by the prices at which it bought and sold properties). Bloomberg further reported that the data was even worse in key markets such as Los Angeles, California, where Opendoor lost money on 55% of sales, and Phoenix, Arizona, where it lost money on 76% of sales. Worse, a global real estate tech strategist interviewed by Bloomberg, Mike DelPrete, predicted that, based on his analyses, September would likely be even worse for Opendoor than August. Bloomberg's findings evidenced the failure of Opendoor's Algorithm to adjust accurately to changing market conditions. Following the Bloomberg report, Opendoor's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 12.32%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.56 per share on September 20, 2022—an 88.61% decline from the company's first post-Merger closing stock price of $31.25 per share on December 21, 2020.

According to the complaint, the offering documents for the Merger were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the offering documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Algorithm could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (2) as a result, the company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the Algorithm; and (4) as a result, the offering documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

