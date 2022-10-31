Eagle Merchant Partners Makes Play in Commercial Roofing Market with Eskola Roofing & Waterproofing Investment

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners has invested in Eskola Roofing & Waterproofing, a commercial roofing contractor with locations in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Founded in 1972 by their father and operated by brothers Jon Eskola and Ben Eskola, Eskola is a leading provider of commercial roofing and waterproofing services with a diversified customer base centered on education, infrastructure and healthcare. Jon Eskola and Ben Eskola will remain in their leadership positions, carrying on the company's rich history while overseeing the continued growth throughout the Southeast.

"Eagle has been researching the roofing industry for several years and looking for the right opportunity," said Brady Sumner, Vice President of Eagle. "We were attracted to Eskola for its strong customer relationships, exceptional growth record and commitment to safety. As we spent additional time with the leadership, we knew this was the team Eagle wanted to partner with to help expand its services throughout Southeast U.S."

"It is humbling to partner with such a trusted and valued partner as Eagle Merchant Partners," said Jon Eskola. "We are excited about the knowledge and expertise Eagle brings to the Eskola team. We look forward to working together to navigate the next steps of executing our growth strategy. Eagle aligns well with our culture and the values that have defined us for several generations. We feel blessed to have them partnering with us."

Ben Eskola added, "Over the previous several months, we have been searching for a partner who will assist us in our growth strategy while staying true to our core values: Safety, Quality and Customer Service. With the Eagle Merchant Partners team and their track record, I believe we will be successful in this endeavor."

As a part of this partnership, Carl Franseen has been named Chief Financial Officer.

"I am honored to team up with my long-time friends at Eskola and excited for the future growth opportunity facilitated by the partnership with Eagle," said Franseen.

