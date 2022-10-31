Gwen M. MacKenzie to Join Nemours Children's Health Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nemours Children's Health Board of Directors has announced the election of Gwen M. MacKenzie to the Board, effective immediately. She has more than 30 years of experience leading complex health care organizations through transformation, strategic repositioning, and new service innovation.

Gwen M. MacKenzie, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company (PRNewswire)

Ms. MacKenzie is a McKinsey & Company Senior Advisor in their global health care practice. She is also a consultant with executive search firm Quick Leonard Kieffer in Chicago.

As a senior executive with Ascension, one of the leading non-profit, faith-based health systems in the United States, she had oversight for the Michigan market of 15 hospitals and health systems with $3.7B in operating revenue.

"Gwen's considerable experience as CEO with Ascension Michigan and her leadership and development of the first statewide clinically integrated network to address population health is a tremendous asset to our board," said Harold Mills, Nemours Children's Health Board Chair. "Gwen is a known problem-solver and innovator, and I look forward to her contributions to our vision to create the healthiest generations of children."

Ms. MacKenzie serves on the boards of Michigan Health & Hospital Association Service Corporation, Press Ganey Associates' Advisory Board, the University of Michigan Griffith Leadership Center board for the School of Public Health, Health Management and Policy, and the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Ms. MacKenzie earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's in Health Care Administration. She received a master's degree in Nursing from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child well beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

Nemours Children's Health (PRNewsfoto/Nemours Children's Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nemours Children’s Health