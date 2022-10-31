SATTVA BLOCK CO. MOVES TOWARD RAPID EXPANSION WITH THE LAUNCH OF TWO NEW CRYPTO-MINING SITES

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sattva Block Co. , a high-performance crypto hosting and mining service that leverages best-in-class liquid-cooled technology, has announced the rollout of multiple new mining sites, including two additional domestic sites in the U.S. and one in Canada. These state-of-the-art mining sites are scheduled to roll out in Q4 2022 and into 2023 and provide premier hosting services leveraging liquid cooling technology to increase hash rate, efficiency, environmental sustainability, and the overall performance of mining operations.

Sattva Block Co. (PRNewswire)

"Liquid cooling is...more sustainable and generates more Bitcoin for our clients."

"Bringing these new sites online means the world to me. I've managed to fulfill my version of the American Dream, where my experience over the last 15 years has culminated in this," states Maciek Pankowski, Founder, and CEO of Sattva. "Sattva brings industrial experience and scalability to something that, in relation to the next 30 years, is still a cottage industry."

Sattva has enjoyed the bullish growth trajectory and utilized exponential growth from early investments to double down on their mining operations globally. While Sattva Block Co. does not publish the exact location of their new and existing sites as a security precaution, the opening of additional locations is a strong signal to the wider cryptocurrency community amidst the latest crypto winter. Sattva believes that liquid cooling is a logical next step for the cryptocurrency mining industry.

"Liquid cooling is representative of a new standard of efficiency on all fronts. It's more sustainable and generates more Bitcoin for our clients, which is really exciting to us. Thanks to our superior technology, we are able to generate these returns for our customers."

Sattva is also proud to be a leader in sustainable energy within the cryptocurrency sector and leverages its liquid cooling for energy recapture wherever possible.

"For us at Sattva, we strive to be clean and pure across all operations. Thanks to our heat recapturing process, we can really impact both the local community and our environment. With our flagship project in Canada, our partners utilize recaptured heat from our facility to grow fruit and vegetables for local markets. All our locations will be heated by our system, making it effectively carbon neutral. Roughly 85-90% of mining operations do not recapture heat and are responsible for a lot of emissions, so we aim to lead the way on this front as crypto enters the next stages of global adoption."

About Sattva



Sattva is a strategic operator in the blockchain ecosystem, offering our crypto clients superior value by utilizing the latest advances in cutting-edge technologies. We stand for harmony, balance, and enlightenment. Our values transcend the boundaries of all markets and extend beyond our business and into the very fabric of who we are.

Our approach is focused on driving wider adoption of Bitcoin, Bitcoin mining, and the world of freedom that cryptocurrency offers when it serves users around the world.

For more information, visit: https://www.sattvablock.co

MEDIA CONTACT: pr@sattvablock.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sattva Block Co.