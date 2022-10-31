Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series B Preferred Stock

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.193 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter, and together with dividends paid in the first, second, and third quarters, ~$300 million cumulatively in 2022. This represents a ~29% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its fourth quarter 2021 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of Dec. 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Dec. 19, 2022.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Green Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B dividend is $35.00 per preferred share, or $70.00 per share of Series B preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series B dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2022, to Series B preferred stockholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2022.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving approximately 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

