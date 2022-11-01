The 17th China International Mountain Quest kicks off in southwest China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th China International Mountain Quest and the 2022 National Mountain Championship opened in Wulong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 1.

More than 50 outdoor sports teams from home and abroad will participate in the competition that lasts until Nov. 3.

As an A-level international mountain outdoor sports event, the China International Mountain Quest is one of the most influential, largest and highest level outdoor cross-country events in Asia. It has been held for 16 times, attracting nearly 400 sports teams from more than 70 countries and regions.

The event covers 143 kilometers in length over three days. The course design closely follows the unique landscape of Wulong with its mountains and waters. The whole course runs through the Wulong World Natural Heritage scenic spot.

The competition includes trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, swimming, rappelling, jungle trekking and cave exploration, among others.

Wulong, located in the lower reaches of Wujiang River in the southeast of Chongqing, is a major tourism destination of Chongqing.

It has been rated as a world natural heritage site, a national 5A tourist attraction, a national tourism resort and a national demonstration area for promoting across-region tourism.

According to the Publicity Department of Wulong District, at present, Wulong is enterprisingly seeking tourism industry growth to expand global fame, and promoting the deep integration of tourism and the primary, secondary and tertiary industries including agriculture, construction industry, modern service industry in a bid to build a world-famous tourism destination.

In the future, Wulong will continue to develop the sports industry chain and leverage the brand advantages of the China International Mountain Quest to hold various international events such as the International Marathon and the International Climbing World Cup.

More efforts will be made to promote the integration of sports and tourism for high-quality development to build Wulong into an international mountain outdoor sports resort.

