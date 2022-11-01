commercetools Named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Power Partner Awards

Ranked alongside top global B2B organizations, headless commerce leader, commercetools, is recognized for its distinct role in empowering its customers' growth

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the leading provider of headless and digital commerce, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's inaugural Power Partner Awards . commercetools was recognized by Inc. for the work it does to enable its customers, many of the world's most notable brands and retailers, to succeed by giving them the technology foundation needed to provide innovative and modern commerce experiences.

In its first year, the Inc. Power Partner Awards honor the businesses that help other businesses flourish.

"commercetools is dedicated to empowering businesses all over the globe to consciously and quickly adapt in this era of constant change while simultaneously creating the most innovative, exceptional experiences for their customers," said Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO of commercetools. "This recognition from Inc. is a testament to the immense value we provide our customers and the overall impact of our modern commerce technology in propelling the next generation of commerce."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, commercetools was among 252 honorees selected by Inc. Each organization that applied was assessed based on its commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world's most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools' powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

