Renew and AvaDent Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership for Renew's Proprietary Fixed-Removable, Full Arch Implant Supported Dentures across the United States

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew, LLC ("Renew") and Global Dental Science, LLC ("AvaDent") announce that they have signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement for AvaDent to supply prosthetic components to Renew for its proprietary fixed-removable, full mouth restorative process.

Founded by Dr. Don Miloni, Renew is reimagining the dental arch restoration market with its innovative and proprietary anchored denture product that can be completed in a one-day procedure. It allows patients the ability to transform their lives at a fraction of the market cost compared to many other traditional implant treatments. In addition, patients can enjoy peace of mind and security through Renew's lifetime guarantee. By understanding their patient's needs, Renew, with its proprietary procedure, prides itself on taking a personalized approach to helping patients achieve a life-changing experience. "We're in the business of helping people smile again and there's nothing more rewarding than that," said Dr. Miloni. "Our partnership with AvaDent cultivates that mission and is a game changer in the Dental Service Organization (DSO) space. It allows us to deliver a 100% fully digital process that provides stronger, tougher, more secure teeth for those with oral health concerns or suffering from ill-fitting traditional dentures."

AvaDent is the industry's leading provider of monolithic digital dentures, overdentures, and hybrids. A monolithic prosthesis is milled to last using specialized material that does not require bonding of teeth and is up to eight times stronger than traditional dentures. With manufacturing facilities in Arizona, and the Netherlands, AvaDent has served over 250,000 patients through the support of its growing and dedicated team of 130 employees.

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with Renew," said Tim Thompson, Founder, and CEO of AvaDent. "Our mission is to support superior outcomes for dental patients and to significantly shorten the delivery time, and together we are doing that. AvaDent technology is groundbreaking and will change the DSO market. AvaDent holds over 80 patents, and together with Renew's patents and proprietary processes, this partnership will facilitate high quality solutions."

"What is so special about this collaboration is that both AvaDent and Renew put the patient first," said Peter Abruzzo, President of Renew. "Our philosophies are aligned and fully committed to fostering a superior experience, a truly custom fit, and an exceptional solution at an affordable cost. We're expanding coast to coast and delivering next generation teeth for the next chapter of life."

About Renew:

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Renew was created by Dr. Don Miloni, a dental industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, and a founder of ClearChoice. Led by Peter Abruzzo, who shares over 35 years of business expertise and a track record of driving growth across diverse retail sectors, Renew brings together a team of doctors, clinical staff, and seasoned corporate professionals who are solely focused on changing people's lives for the better. Renew provides patients who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, an advanced, digital full mouth restorative treatment at an affordable cost. The Renew solution, currently offered through Centers in Northwest Denver, Southeast Denver, Colorado Springs, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Kansas City, Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, and soon to be in California, Texas, and New York, provides patients a renewed sense of wellbeing, a renewed outlook on life, and a renewed sense of confidence. For more information, please visit www.renewsmiles.com.

About AvaDent:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AvaDent is a leading provider of removable and fixed digital prosthesis in the USA and Europe having served more than 250,000 patients. Its patented, monolithic digital dentures are manufactured in two facilities, including a state-of-the-art, 27,000 square foot location in Scottsdale, Arizona, and a comparable facility in the Netherlands. AvaDent technicians use 3D laser scanners, 3D printers for both plastic and titanium, proprietary computer design software and advanced five-axis milling equipment to create this first-in-the-world digital monolithic prosthetic. Patient benefits include: a healthy denture with no bacteria growth, up to 8X stronger than conventional dentures, easily repairable, and more hygienic. AvaDent is dedicated to improving dental procedures and outcomes through process automation with a laser focus on better fit, function, and aesthetics. For more information, visit: www.avadent.com

Holly Nielsen , (303) 777 - 6717, CONTACT:, (303) 777 - 6717, holly@renewcorp.org

