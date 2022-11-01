Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New La Quinta Community

Bella at Piazza Serena is set to debut on Saturday, November 5

LA QUINTA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Bella at Piazza Serena (RichmondAmerican.com/BellaAtPiazzaSerena) in La Quinta. Scheduled to open on Saturday, November 5, this dynamic new community boasts three inspired floor single-story floor plans showcasing the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Bella at Piazza Serena for model home tours on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged.

More about Bella at Piazza Serena:

Three inspired single-story floor plans with 2 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 2,440 to 2,830 sq. ft.

Multi-generational suites and 3-car garages available

Close proximity to the Empire Polo Club, prominent golf courses, shopping and dining

Easy access to I-10 and CA-111

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Bella at Piazza Serena will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Bella at Piazza Serena is located at 57-730 Pasatiempo Court in La Quinta. For more information, call 760.999.6203 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

