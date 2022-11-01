Shred For Red: An Unstoppable Community Hits the Slopes to End Blood Cancer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) is kicking off the 2022 ski season in an impactful way. Olympians from across the U.S. are joining LLS's " Shred For Red " event to fight blood cancer, a disease diagnosed every 180 seconds nationwide. Happening on December 4, Shred For Red is a fun and family-friendly event that provides participants the opportunity to ski with Olympians, access Utah's iconic Deer Valley Ski Resort, often referred to as "The Greatest Snow on Earth", and is open to all ages and ski levels.

"While you speed through fresh powder at Shred For Red, you will help power LLS's mission to fund cutting-edge treatments that are saving lives!" said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer.

Shred For Red's national honored hero, Mike Thuman was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2020. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and a stem cell transplant, he finally entered remission 18 months later. He credits his journey to his wife, Carol, and LLS for awarding him a grant that eased the high costs of medication that ultimately saved his life.

In 2021, Mike and his daughter, Kimberly joined Shred for Red and raised nearly $3,000. "For me, it was a personal milestone, being back on skis just 8 months after a stem cell transplant," said Thuman. "Each year, Shred for Red allows us to join friends and family to enjoy the outdoors and carry forward this important cause."

Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion in cutting-edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment. With a more than 70-year track record, LLS has supported virtually every advancement in blood cancer treatment.

To be eligible to participate in Shred For Red, adults must raise a minimum of $500 ($300 for children under 12). Participants will receive and have access to a full-day ski lift ticket to Deer Valley Resort, the opportunity to meet and ski with winter Olympians, and outdoor après-ski reception at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge, and much more.

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

