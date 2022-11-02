Event Announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte based business strategy firm Process Distillery has teamed up with Boston based 'low code' software publisher Quickbase for an in-person event titled "Learn how to make your company data driven with Quickbase". The live event, which will be held at Heist Brewery in Charlotte, NC on November 16th at 1pm marks a milestone for the firm.

CEO and Business Strategist, Dan Colby stated "The Quickbase Partnership has allowed us to expand our reach and leverage the low code platform to help our customers achieve their stated strategies. Unlike other applications that force our customers to adjust their workflow to meet the way the system was designed, Quickbase allows us to collaborate with non-programmers to configure the app to solve real world issues within their current operational workflow."

The event is designed to highlight the capabilities of using the low code platform to create a data driven business. With data transparency, dashboarding and real time key performance indicators being foundational to modernization, Quickbase is positioned as a go-to tool for businesses large and small.

Process Distillery Chief Experience Officer Erika Thompson remarked "Quickbase allows our clients to scale in a fraction of the time typically required to design and develop custom technology solutions. Customers experience real results and see improved efficiencies while the plan is being implemented. The Process Distillery team is available to ensure success every step of the way. While technology is the heartbeat that brings our design solutions often to life, it's the experience of working with our subject matter experts in business that set us apart as a firm that understands at a deeper level and isn't afraid to take a unique approach that may fit best. Our goal is to ensure each client feels empowered to do more and have clearer visibility, with ease and less stress".

For more information on the event, visit our LinkedIn page, or www.processdistillery.com/quickbase-event.

Charlotte based Process Distillery presents itself as a different kind of business strategy firm, where they actually help implement the strategies they propose. With dozens of subject matter experts and a deep knowledge of business, accounting and technology, Process Distillery helps companies make more money by translating dollars and cents to bits and bytes.

CONTACT: Erika Thompson

Chief Experience Officer

704-400-5553

erika@processdistillery.com

