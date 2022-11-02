Former General Mills Executive John Church Joins Ever.Ag as Independent Board Director

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leading AgTech supply chain software and financial services company, has added former General Mills executive John Church to its board of directors.

“Ever.Ag’s innovative technology unlocks opportunities for environmentally responsible and profitable food production. As we continue to develop new ways to protect our planet, I look forward to working with an incredible organization that has been enabling these efforts for over three decades.” (PRNewswire)

Church was instrumental in General Mills' transformative supply chain and ESG initiatives.

John Church retired from General Mills, an American multi-national manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods with a 2021 revenue of $18 billion and over $12 billion cost of goods sold, after more than 33 years with the company. He held multiple executive leadership positions, including chief transformation and enterprise services officer and executive vice president of supply chain, reporting to its CEO for over a decade.

Church was instrumental in the company's transformative supply chain and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, leading several large-scale transformation efforts centering around sustainability, global impact, and food security.

"John has a deep understanding of the agricultural supply chain and how key stakeholders, including cooperatives, producers, and CPGs, can work together successfully. He is a tremendous addition to the team," said Ever.Ag CEO Scott Sexton.

John Church added, "Ever.Ag's innovative technology unlocks opportunities for environmentally responsible and profitable food production. As we continue to develop new ways to protect our planet, I look forward to working with an incredible organization that has been enabling these efforts for over three decades."

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag offers innovative AgTech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of its solutions are uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain.

To learn more, visit Ever.Ag.

Media Contact:

Sarah Wallach

(720) 988-6579

Sarah.Wallach@Ever.Ag.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ever.Ag