NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS the market leader in false eyelashes, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Meredith Duxbury x KISS Limited Edition Holiday Collection. This exciting new venture marks the first-ever influencer product collaboration for KISS Lashes.

KISS Lashes Partners with Mega Beauty Content Creator Meredith Duxbury for its First-Ever Lash Product Collaboration (PRNewswire)

Meredith Duxbury, one of the most popular beauty content creators on TikTok and Instagram with a combined following of 17 million, is a longtime fan of KISS. This history with the brand makes the partnership a natural fit. "I have been wearing KISS Lashes for years and am so excited to be partnering with the brand on their first ever lash collaboration! I genuinely love the styles we designed and am so excited for everyone to finally check them out!" -Meredith Duxbury.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with the phenomenal beauty creator Meredith Duxbury on our first ever influencer collaboration for KISS lashes. Together we have created a truly glamorous collection of lashes designed to inspire all beauty enthusiasts to lash up this holiday with stunning lashes and a wink to the 70's disco era."- Annette Devita-Goldstein, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing

Inspired by Meredith Duxbury's iconic glam makeup looks, these show-stopping lashes have all the fullness and volume to take beauty looks over the top. This festive collection includes eight gorgeous lash styles each one perfect this holiday season.

The KISS Lashes x Meredith Duxbury Holiday Collection retails for $8.99 and is available in-store and online at kissusa.com, ULTA, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

Follow us on Instagram & TikTok

@kissproducts @meredithduxbury

#MeredithxKISS

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

KISS Lashes Partners with Mega Beauty Content Creator Meredith Duxbury for its First-Ever Lash Product Collaboration (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KISS