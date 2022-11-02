New Dessert Pizza - WishPies by WisePies Pizza - Launches Nationally Today to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Sales of Dessert Pizza to Help Grant Wishes for Children Battling Critical-Illnesses Exclusively at Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseChoice Foods LLC, the manufacturer of the frozen pizza brand WisePies Pizza and a certified minority-owned and female-led company based in Albuquerque, N.M., and Make-A-Wish®, the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, announces the launch of WishPies by WisePies Pizza, a limited-edition dessert pizza, specially created to fundraise and help grant more wishes during the holiday season. It is available beginning today at Walmart stores throughout the country.

$1 from each dessert pizza sold goes to Make-A-Wish to help children build the physical and emotional strength to fight

The WishPie by WisePies Pizza is a cinnamon apple drizzle dessert pizza made from a stone-fired, cinnamon-infused traditional crust, topped with cinnamon-sugar sauce and diced gala apples. A vanilla icing packet is also included. It is sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time during the holiday season. One dollar (nearly 15 percent) from each dessert pizza sold beginning today through Dec. 24 will go to Make-A-Wish to grant wishes that can help children build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.

"WisePies Pizza is thrilled to work with Make-A-Wish to introduce WishPies to the public. The collaboration is designed to generate community involvement through the consumer purchase of WishPies allowing more wishes to be granted directly to these children with critical illnesses, leading to more positive outcomes," said Season Chavez, president of WiseChoice Foods. "My brother was granted a wish when he was 12-years old while fighting a rare form of cancer. I know firsthand the positive emotional and physical impact a wish can have on a child and the entire support system including family, friends and the medical team. The creation and sale of the limited-edition WishPies is a way this partnership can collectively give back to the community."

"We hope WishPies become a new favorite holiday tradition for families across the United States," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "Partnerships like the one with WisePies allow families to deliver hope and healing to wish kids and their families during the holiday season in an accessible and fun way."

"When shopping for groceries this holiday season, we hope you buy and try WishPies to share with the entire family and help children in need," said Chavez. The Cinnamon Apple Drizzle WishPies is available for $6.98 at Walmart stores until Dec. 24 or until supplies last and more wishes are granted.

For more information about WishPies by WisePies Pizza, please visit www.wisepiespizza.com.

For more information about how to support Make-A-Wish, visit www.wish.org.

