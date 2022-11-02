SCI Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SCI Group, a leading Canadian 3PL specializing in e-commerce fulfillment and transportation management, released their 2021 sustainability report today, which summarizes the company's sustainability activities, and achievements from calendar year 2021. This inaugural report reflects progress made in SCI's environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey, helping Canada meet its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This is the next evolution on SCI's ESG journey that started two years ago, focused on reducing its environmental impact (our planet), investing in local communities (our communities), and advancing a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace (our people).

The 2021 report highlights SCI's progress on their ESG responsibilities as they put strategies in place, make investments, and build positive momentum towards their goals. This includes establishing 2021 baseline greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventory, which it had verified for the first time by a third party. In addition, the report highlights a multi-year equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy, and outlines support for their community partner, the Canadian Red Cross.

"We are pleased to share our first sustainability report that shows significant progress towards our goals around climate action, zero waste, community support and championing our people" said Chris Galindo, President and CEO, SCI. "The report is a testament to the steps we are taking to make our people, our planet and our communities even better. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and how far we've come in such a short time."

2021 Achievements

" Zero Lost Time Incidents" achieved at 78% of SCI facilities

SCI is in the top 25 th percentile for exemplary safety results within their industry group; in comparison to the overall standards from the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada (AWCBC)

Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021 by Waterstone Human Capital

86% of our employees reported feeling a sense of belonging in equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDIB) survey and focus groups

Diverted 96% of our waste from landfill, of which 68% was recyclable

Electricity and natural gas emission intensities were lower than the national average for Canadian warehouses

Shipped 20M+ pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for charitable partners including:

Helped deliver 1M PPE masks to 100+ community organizations

For more information on SCI's achievements, please visit sci.ca/sustainability or download the 2021 Sustainability Report.

About SCI:

SCI makes North American businesses even better by offering our clients a suite of innovative supply chain solutions in the omni-channel retail, technology, health, beauty and wellness sectors.

Across Canada's most extensive national distribution and transport network, SCI manages complex logistics for both Canadian and North American clients. We pride ourselves on adding value to clients' business with our commitment to reducing costs, risks and complexity through continuous improvement, business intelligence, analytics, and transparency. We give our clients the competitive advantage they need to grow their business.

SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow. As a trusted strategic partner, our team is dedicated to understanding the unique intricacies of our clients' businesses, providing end-to-end management of the entire customer experience. We have the North American expertise and 30+ years experience to deliver on this commitment and keep our clients steps ahead of their customers' expectations.

