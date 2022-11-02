Toekenz Collectibles Announces Partnership with Boat Rocker

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toekenz Collectibles , and its forthcoming family-focused digital collectibles application, today announced it has secured licenses from global entertainment company, Boat Rocker .

"We are thrilled to bring fans new and exciting ways to interact with our shows," said Kate Schlomann, Executive Vice President, Brand Management and Content Marketing at Boat Rocker. "By creating this unique opportunity with Toekenz, fans will be able to engage with our content in truly innovative ways."

Boat Rocker's digital collections will be among the first to debut on the Toekenz platform, including the powerhouse dance series The Next Step and the eagerly awaited, action-packed animated series Daniel Spellbound, which premiered on Netflix on October 27, 2022.

"Daniel Spellbound and The Next Step are fantastic franchises that are hyper relevant to our older-child and young-adult audience," said Iris Ichishita, Co-founder and CEO of Toekenz. "Their activations on Toekenz will extend the storylines into blockchain based games where fans can collect a piece of what they love."

Web 3 technologies, including blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), non-fungible and fungible tokens, have seen strong early-adoption and continue to grow in popularity. Toekenz is unique among NFT platforms in that it is designed from inception to be family and child-focused, offering parental controls and special consideration around access, education, safety and security.

"Boat Rocker is a next generation entertainment company and we applaud their effort to go beyond traditional media and leverage Web 3 technologies." said Jeffrey Allen, advisor to Toekenz. "This is especially important to digital native audiences that will live in and build the metaverse."

Toekenz, an application with Play-to-Collect™ games, an intergenerational DAO, and metaverse marketplace, will be available to the public in Q4 2022 via the Apple and Google app stores.

Toekenz is a digital media, content and tech startup. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, Toekenz connects brands with their target audiences through the creation of blockchain based digital collectibles, games and communities. Toekenz is bridging the gap between physical and digital play patterns for families and providing turnkey solutions for partners to enter the metaverse. For additional information, please visit www.toekenz.com

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com .

