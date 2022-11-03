ASH 2022 | Ascentage Pharma to Present Initial Data of Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Combination with BTK Inhibitors for the Treatment of R/R CLL/SLL, Including an ORR of 98%, in an Oral Report at the ASH Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that the initial results from a global Phase II study of the company's Bcl-2-selective inhibitor, lisaftoclax (APG-2575), as a monotherapy or in combination regimens for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (R/R CLL/SLL), have been selected for an oral presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. In this presentation, Ascentage Pharma will release the first data of lisaftoclax in combination with acalabrutinib (CALQUENCE® ), a Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi), or rituximab in patients with R/R CLL/SLL. This year, five studies of Ascentage Pharma's three drug candidates (olverembatinib, lisaftoclax, alrizomadlin), have been selected for presentations, including four oral presentations.
This study of lisaftoclax, to be reported in an oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting, showed the promising therapeutic potential of lisaftoclax either as a monotherapy or in combinations in patients with R/R CLL/SLL, demonstrating an interim objective response rate (ORR) of 98% with lisaftoclax plus acalabrutinib and 87% with lisaftoclax plus rituximab. In addition, results from the monotherapy cohort are comparable to prior studies, suggesting favorable safety and promising efficacy of lisaftoclax. The combination therapies, especially lisaftoclax plus acalabrutinib, showed high response rates. In terms of safety profiles, the combination therapies maintained low incidence of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) and hematologic adverse events.
The ASH Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of the international hematology field, bringing together cutting-edge scientific and clinical research in hematology. The 64th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition will take place on December 11-14, 2022, both online and in-person in New Orleans, LA, the United States.
"Lisaftoclax is the first China-developed Bcl-2 inhibitor entering clinical development in China. It is also the world's second and China's first Bcl-2 inhibitor with clear clinical activity to have entered pivotal studies. Previously, we released multiple encouraging results of lisaftoclax monotherapy in patients with R/R CLL/SLL, drawing widespread interest and recognition from the field," said Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma.
Dr. Zhai continued, "The combined use of Bcl-2 inhibitors and BTKis has been a therapeutic approach of particular interest for the hematology community. This year, our presentation will feature the initial results from the first study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lisaftoclax plus acalabrutinib or rituximab in patients with R/R CLL/SLL. We are very encouraged by these results, as they signal the significant therapeutic potential of the combination regimens."
"Moving forward, we will continue to accelerate the global clinical development of lisaftoclax and the drug's journey to market. We hope our efforts will soon allow patients to benefit from this novel therapeutic."
Drug Candidate
Abstract Title
Abstract#
Format
Olverembatinib
Olverembatinib (HQP1351) Overcomes
162387
Oral
Updated Results of Pivotal Phase 2 Trials of
170698
Oral
A Five-Year Follow-up on Safety and Efficacy of
170868
Oral
APG-2575
Lisaftoclax
Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) Safety and Activity As
160386
Oral
APG-115
Alrizomadlin
MDM2-p53 Inhibitor Alrizomadlin (APG-115)
162666
Poster
These data of lisaftoclax to be reported in an oral presentation at this year's ASH Annual Meeting are as follows (for details of those oral presentations on olverembatinib, please refer to a parallel press release):
Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) Safety and Activity As Monotherapy or Combined with Acalabrutinib or Rituximab in Patients (pts) with Treatment-Naïve, Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (R/R CLL/SLL): Initial Data from a Phase 2 Global Study
- Format: Oral Presentation
- Abstract: 160386
- Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Drugs in Development and COVID-19
- Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 5:15 PM, Eastern Time / Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 6:15 AM, Beijing Time
- Highlights
About Ascentage Pharma
Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.
Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of nine clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 50 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, Europe, and China. Olverembatinib, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), was granted Priority Review status and a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is already approved for the indication. In addition, olverembatinib was also granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EU. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 15 ODDs, 2 FTDs, and 2 Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations from the FDA and 1 ODD from the EU for four of the company's investigational drug candidates. Ascentage Pharma has been designated for multiple Major National R&D Projects, including 5 National Major New Drug Discovery and Manufacturing projects, 1 New Drug Incubator status, 4 Innovative Drug Programs, and 1 Major Project for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.
Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships with numerous renowned biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as UNITY Biotechnology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer. The company has built a talented team with global experience in discovering, developing, launching, and commercializing innovative drugs and is setting up world-class commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, Ascentage Pharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.
