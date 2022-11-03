GrowPods from ACTX Allow Farmers to Rapidly Pivot into Crops in Short Supply

GrowPods from ACTX Allow Farmers to Rapidly Pivot into Crops in Short Supply

GrowPods can provide significant savings for farmers because they don't require expensive and dangerous chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms, can help farmers quickly begin growing crops that may be in short supply, and without the use of expensive pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals.

Today, there is "a massive strain on the global food supply," according to CNBC. "It's particularly severe because we are just coming out of a recovery from a two-and-a-half-year pandemic," said Johanna Mendelson-Forman, adjunct professor at the American University.

"We may see some shelves that are empty," said Scott Irwin, chair of agricultural marketing at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

According to the Des Moines Register, American farmers are seeing "increased costs across the board," from fertilizer and pesticides to equipment repairs and seasonal labor. Glyphosate — the active ingredient in in one of America's most widely used weed killers — is up 250% from a year earlier.

A study at Purdue University reported 30% of farmers are now struggling to get herbicides, 26% fertilizers, and 17% insecticides.

GrowPods are Controlled Environment Farms that can grow about an acre of food in a transportable, scalable, automated system that yields ultra-clean food, year-round, virtually anywhere.

GrowPods allow farmers to quickly pivot into growing new crops, without the labor, expense, and risks associated with change-outs in traditional farming.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, said GrowPods allow farmers to respond quickly to changes in pricing and shortages in the world.

"Not only do GrowPods provide highly nutritious food without the use of expensive and dangerous chemicals, but they also offer growers consistent food production year-round, reduced resource consumption, and faster harvest times," he said.

Business Insider reports that the food crisis could worsen in 2023. GrowPods may offer farmers a way to be better positioned to succeed in this challenging environment.

For information on GrowPods, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

View original content:

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.