Hightouch Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the Data Activation company, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner based on the October 20, 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors™ in Marketing Data and Analytics by Rachel Smith, Matt Wakeman, Benjamin Bloom, and Lizzy Foo Kune1. According to the report, "Sixty-three percent of respondents to Gartner's 2021 Digital Marketing Survey agreed that leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution presented a moderate or significant challenge. This is despite the fact that customer data platforms (CDPs) are already widely adopted by marketers, which shows that significant gaps remain between managing data and putting it to work operationally."

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in Marketing and Data Analytics by Gartner. In our view, despite all their promises, enterprises are still unable to realize the full value of their outsized investments in Customer Data Platforms. Hightouch addresses this gap by leveraging the data warehouse to deliver actionable customer data to marketing and business teams so organizations can deliver personalized customer experiences faster, while simplifying their tech stack." - Kashish Gupta, Founder & Co-CEO, Hightouch

This report states that the new and perennial challenges in marketing data management have sparked a wide array of solutions that aim to improve the usability of marketing data. Gartner states that digital marketing leaders should consider the vendors mentioned in the report for their innovative solutions to data collection, quality, and activation.

We believe the information provided in the report is of value to all data and business teams who want to maximize the use of customer data across their entire organization. Gartner clients can access the report here . For more information, check out the Hightouch blog post .

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, which syncs data from data warehouses to over 100 SaaS tools. Hightouch was founded on the notion that every business team—sales, marketing, support, success—needs relevant, accurate, and real-time customer data in the software they use to engage with customers including CRM, email, and support platforms. With data warehouses as the hub for customer data, Hightouch has pioneered the concept of Reverse ETL, which is the easiest way to get data out of data warehouses and into those customer-facing operational systems. Hightouch is based in San Francisco and backed by leading investors such as ICONIQ Growth, Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Y-Combinator, and Afore Capital. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com.

