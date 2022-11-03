Medical Doctor in Chicago Launches Jamaican Coffee Company to "Give Back" to Those in Her Island Country Who Paved the Way for Her Success

Company Celebrates One-Year Anniversary by Introducing First Sorrel-Infused Coffee and Donating Proceeds to Support Those in Need

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shardae Heinisch, a local pediatric dermatology fellow, who credits her island country of Jamaica with investing in her future, today will celebrate the one-year anniversary of her Jamaican coffee company, Mellow Royale Café, by being the first to introduce sorrel-infused coffee -- something no other coffee company has achieved. Heinisch also will donate a portion of her proceeds to the Jamaican Dermatology Healthcare System.

Heinisch was the first Jamaican doctor awarded the Senior Clinical Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship with a special interest in genodermatosis at the St. John's Institute of Dermatology, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust hospitals in the United Kingdom where she received formal dermatology training, which was not available in the Caribbean. Her plan was to return to Jamaica to put her training to work. Instead, she met the love of her life while in the U.K. then moved to Chicago where they married and she began medical training at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"I entered the medical field out of a genuine love for people, which prompted my desire to always find ways to give back," said Heinisch. "My country believed and invested in me. So, when I did not return, I felt compelled to give back. That was part of my reason for launching Mellow Royale Café last year. My goal is to donate proceeds from my endeavors to pay it forward and help others in need."

Mellow Royale Café is a minority Women-Owned Small Business that specializes in over 100 varieties of tropical coffee roasts by Jamaicans with over 30 years of experience. Heinisch traveled back to the majestic Blue Mountains of Portland, Jamaica, to unveil the new sorrel-infused coffee and have it tasted and cupped by two veteran coffee experts.

"I was nervous and excited, but it was heartwarming to hear the candid comments of experts who began calling out the flavors, aromas and uniqueness of two of my favorite things -- sorrel and coffee," Heinisch added.

In addition to being a flavorful and beloved beverage of the Caribbean, sorrel is widely believed to be rich in antioxidants that help prevent chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes. Sorrel is also known to have beneficial effects such as reducing pain and inflammation.

Heinisch's husband, Weston, works closely with her at Mellow Royale Café.

